Classic cars are returning to Flint for the Chrome and Ice Show, and this year’s event is dedicated to the Corvette.
“This weekend, we’re hosting our 5th Annual Chrome and Ice Indoor Car Show,” said Amber Taylor, Executive Director of Back to the Bricks.
The vehicle city will host hundreds of vintage, classic and collector cars at the Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center.
“We couldn’t fit one more car in here if we tried,” said Taylor.
Flint is the birthplace of America’s sports car, and Chrome and Ice gives you the opportunity to see all eight generations of the Chevy Corvette.
From 1953 to now, visitors will have the opportunity to check out all the Corvette amenities.
“A lot of people don’t realize the first 300 Corvettes made were right here in Flint,” said Taylor.
The Corvettes were provided by local car owners, and the latest 2020 model was provided by General Motors.
“We couldn’t get a no, it was like a ‘yes, absolutely, I’m there, I want my Corvette on display,’” said Taylor. “People who are Corvette owners are super proud of owning a Corvette, especially knowing where it started right here in Genesee County.”
Proceeds from the event will help fund the Back to the Bricks scholarship.
“It’s a fund that we put together and honor and award students that are going to move on to the automobile heritage, going to the industry and schools,” said Taylor.
Cars will be on display from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. You can find ticket information here.
