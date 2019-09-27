Dozens of dogs were rescued after they were found lying, eating, and sleeping in feces and urine.
The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in Maple Grow Township on Sept. 26.
The Animal Control Deputy, along with a sheriff’s deputy found 29 husky and husky-mix dogs inside a home and pole barn.
Their investigation revealed the dogs, which ranged in age from 9-years to 3-months old were lying, eating, and sleeping in feces and urine on the concrete floor of the pole barn.
Many of the dogs were stained, dirty, and had matted hair from the living conditions.
All were taken from the scene, and Homeward Bound Animal Shelter is assisting with finding them new homes.
The deputies report is being forwarded to the Manistee County Prosecutor’s Office for review and possible charges.
