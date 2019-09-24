Veteran Alvin Wioskowski watched his yard be completely transformed thanks to volunteers from Home Depot's service project
“They're kind of like renewing my yard,” he said.
Alvin got sick and it stopped him from doing things like cleaning around his fence and trimming hedges.
But now, a team of around sixty people from all over Michigan are doing it for him.
Volunteers started at 7 a.m. Tuesday filling waste bags and making repairs for a veteran who desperately needed the help
“Get his yard safe, giving him a new ramp, we're just going crazy over here trying to get it ready for him,” said Team Depot Leader Judy Custer.
Judy has been part of the Celebration of Service project for 19 years. And she said, there’s no other way she'd rather be spending her free time.
“I love it, it keeps me working,” she said. “Everybody’s like ‘When are you going to retire?’ and I go ‘Why, I've got the best job. why would I retire, I get to help people.’”
And Veterans like Alvin are thankful for that help.
“All I can do is just say thank you very much to everybody,” Alvin said.
