A Lapeer County medical facility is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.
Suncrest reported its first positive case on Oct. 27. Since then, 63 residents and 54 staff members have tested positive for the virus.
As of Dec. 22, 10 residents have died, and 47 residents are in the facility’s COVID unit.
“This virus has been most unmerciful to the residents we care for,” said Melissa Samuel, with the Health Care Association of Michigan, which represents nursing facilities across the state.
Samuel said there are two factors making the long-term care facilities so susceptible to COVID – the residents are high risk, and staff can have COVID and be asymptomatic.
“Even with significant testing protocols in place, which we have had in the state of Michigan. When you put all of this together, it does make it difficult to keep the virus at bay. Keep it at the door,” Samuel said.
Suncrest’s administrator said in a statement, “Staff did all they could to keep it at that door – implementing protection protocols aligning with the CDC, Medicare and the state’s guidelines.”
Suncrest was closed to visitors and non-medically essential. In addition, staff and residents received tests twice a week. But the virus still showed up and spread like wildfire.
“We take these steps, but at the end of the day, you can’t completely lock it down,” Samuel said.
Samuel said despite the significant challenge, there’s newfound hope because long-term care facilities are starting vaccinations.
“This is truly our path forward out of this, to vaccinate our residents and vaccinate our staff. At that point, we’ll be able to hopefully open up the facilities and allow loved ones to come back and connect with residents inside,” Samuel said.
You can read Suncrest’s entire statement below.
