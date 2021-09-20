Dozens of schools across the state are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
The following outbreaks in mid-Michigan were reported on Monday, Sept. 20:
- Garber High School in Essexville with nine cases among students
- Handy Middle School in Bay City with two cases among students
- Perry Innovation Center in Grand Blanc with four cases among students
- Grand Blanc High School with two cases among students
- Tomek-Easen Elementary School in Fenton with four cases among students and staff
- Fulton High School with five cases among students and staff
- Mt. Pleasant Middle School with eight cases among students and staff
- Schickler in Lapeer with four cases among students
- Zemmer Middle School in Lapeer with eight cases among students and staff
- Imlay City Middle School with two cases among students
- Imlay City High School with five cases among students and staff
- Almont High School with two cases among students
- Meridian Early College High School with 11 cases among students
- Meridian Junior High with four cases among students
- Surline Middle School in West Branch with three cases among students
- Surline Elementary School in West Branch with two cases among students and staff
- Vassar High School with seven cases among students and staff
- Vassar Elementary School with two cases among students and staff
- Trinity Lutheran School in Reese with two cases among students and staff
- St. Paul Lutheran School in Millington with three cases among students and staff
- Unionville Sebewaing Area Schools with four cases among students
For the complete list, click here.
