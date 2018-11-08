Nearly 1,000 cities echoed a chant heard all over the country on Thursday.
Protesters hope the sound waves travel all the way to the White House.
“Nobody is above the law and that includes President Trump,” said Michelle Hurd-Riddick.
Hurd-Riddick joined dozens of protesters in Saginaw who are angry over Trump’s firing of Attorney General Jeff Sessions. They said the man selected as acting attorney general, Matthew Whitaker, should also recuse himself from any involvement in the Russia election meddling investigation.
Whitaker has publicly criticized Special Counsel Robert Mueller. The Nobody is Above the Law network orchestrated Thursday’s protests calling that a conflict of interest.
“If there’s nothing there, there’s nothing there. But if there is, he needs to be held accountable,” Hurd-Riddick said.
Dozens of other protesters gathered in Midland and Flint as well, saying they want to see accountability no matter who they are if they are implicated in Mueller’s investigation.
Not everyone shared the protester’s opinions.
Mary Moylan just watched the protest.
“All I’m hearing out here is protect Mueller, protect Mueller. Don’t shut down the probe. Nobody’s shutting down the probe. Mueller’s still doing his job. So I really don’t see what the problem is,” Moylan said.
