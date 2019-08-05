Dozens of Consumers Energy customers across Mid-Michigan are without power.
The following counties are impacted:
- Bay County - 2 customers
- Clare County - 1 customer
- Genesee County - 27 customers
- Gladwin County - 6 customers
- Ogemaw County - 7 customers
- Roscommon County - 14 customers
- Saginaw County - 129 customers
- Shiawassee County - 31 customers
The power outage in Saginaw is near E. Genesee Avenue and Webber Street. Power is expected to be restored by 4:30 p.m.
TV5 will update once we learn more.
