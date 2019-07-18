Line down
Source: WNEM

Temperatures are climbing and some Mid-Michigan residents have lost power.

More than 1,200 people in Saginaw lost power on Thursday, but it has since been restored, according to the Consumer Energy Outage Map.

More Consumers Energy outages are listed below:

Genesee County: 44 customers

Gratiot County: 50 customers

Ogemaw County: 14 customers

Roscommon County: 102 customers

Saginaw County: 48 customers

Shiawassee County: 5 customers

Check the Outage Map for the most up-to-date information.

Copyright 2019 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

