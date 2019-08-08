Dozens of Mid-Michigan residents are without power.
In Mid-Michigan, several counties are impacted by the Consumers Energy outages.
Below is the list of outages:
- Genesee County: 32 customers
- Isabella County: 8 customers
- Midland County: 6 customers
- Saginaw County: 388 customers
- Shiawassee County: 77 customers
Click here for a link to the Consumers Energy outage map.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.