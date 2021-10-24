The first lady visited mid-Michigan Sunday to meet with members of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe.

Jill Biden was joined by the United States Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy, on her trip. They landed at MBS International Airport in Freeland before departing for Mt. Pleasant.

"Our mental health problem is so great, and the needs are so great, especially after this pandemic," Biden said.

Dr. Murthy joined Biden to listen and learn from the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe about Project Aware, advancing wellness and resilience in education. It is a partnership between the tribe, Mt. Pleasant Public Schools, and Shepherd Public Schools.

Kelly Bechtel is a teacher at Mt. Pleasant Middle School.

"The district didn't have a social emotional curriculum. And we didn't have a school counselor that was readily available. So, everything fell on the teacher to have those conversations," Bechtel said. "Project Aware has made a huge impact for me in my classroom because we have a social emotional curriculum now, so all students are receiving health lessons. On top of that, we now have counselors in our school."

Project Aware is funded by a grant from the United States Department of Health and Human Services. It helps students struggling with mental health issues, prepares educators to respond to students dealing with loss, and directs resources to families in crisis.

"Maybe that is the positive from this pandemic. That the underlying problems that were always there, that are now exasperated, now we're finding positive ways to help our children," Biden said.

So far, Project Aware is helping children by providing support groups, comfort corners in the classroom, therapy dogs, and even equestrian therapy. Biden was inspired by what she saw.

"That's what gives me hope. That our nation is starting to heal. I know it's slow, it's going to take a long time, but I do feel like we're making progress," Biden said.