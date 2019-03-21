The director of Detroit's health department will become Michigan's chief medical executive.
The appointment of Dr. Joneigh Khaldun was announced Thursday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and state Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon. Khaldun, a practicing emergency physician at Henry Ford Hospital, will start the job April 15.
She will be a member of Whitmer's Cabinet and -- as chief deputy health director -- oversee population health, medical services and other areas within the Department of Health and Human Services.
Whitmer says Khaldun "will bring strong expertise, diverse experience and deep passion to state government."
Khaldun has led several coordinated public health responses, including Detroit's handling of the largest Hepatitis A outbreak in Michigan history.
