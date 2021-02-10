Michigan’s top doctor has been appointed to the President’s COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force.
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive for Michigan and the chief deputy director for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, is among 12 individuals appointed to the Biden-Harris COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force.
The White House made the announcement on Wednesday, Feb. 10.
Before Khaldun was the lead strategist for Michigan’s COVID-19 response, she was the Detroit Health Department’s Director.
She established a comprehensive health network and led the Hepatitis A outbreak in Detroit.
Khaldun practices emergency medicine part-time at Detroit’s Henry Ford Hospital.
