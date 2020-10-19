Top state health official Dr. Joneigh Khaldun testified before state lawmakers on Monday about the data she and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration used to implement strict policies to help slow the spread of coronavirus across the state.
The committee, made up of both Michigan House and Senate members, focuses on understanding the recommendations Khaldun makes to the governor and the decision-making process that follows in response to the pandemic.
“I provide general guidance on risk reduction and how to slowly engage the economy from a public health and risk-based perspective when it comes to transmission of the disease,” Khaldun said.
Khaldun shed some light on herd immunity, a controversial strategy that has been attempted in Sweden. It allows the virus to spread freely within a population.
“Natural herd immunity is not a scientifically sound or humane strategy to address COVID-19,” she said.
She said for Michigan to achieve natural herd immunity without a vaccine, up to 80 percent of the population would need to be immune. To reach that percentage of immunity, about six million more Michiganders would need to be infected, and about 30,000 would die.
“Any strategy that says natural herd immunity is the way to go, you will see a disaster with infections and deaths,” Khaldun said.
She said the only reasonable way to reach herd immunity is through a vaccine. Even when a vaccine is released, it will be a while before it can be widely distributed.
“It’s likely that these vaccines are going to be available for the highest risk and especially healthcare workers,” Khaldun said.
Until the day comes where a vaccine can reach the general population, she warns vigilance with wearing masks and distancing is crucial.
“The virus is the enemy. The more we can get ahead of and control the spread of the virus, the better we will be from a health standpoint and from an economic standpoint,” Khaldun said.
