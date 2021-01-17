On Jan. 18, the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be honored more than 50-years after his assassination.
Community events have already started virtually promoting community organizing and self-care inspired by Dr. King.
Terry Pruitt, President of the Saginaw chapter of the NAACP said MLK day this year comes with an added significance.
"It's critically important. This year more so than probably over the last few years. This is really a time for us to really take Dr. King's dream and make it a reality," Pruitt said.
The past year uncovered racial injustice, police brutality, and civil unrest.
"For the better part of the last year, we underscored the division that we all have witnessed in this country, the significant discrimination and racism," Pruitt said.
Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery are all names remembered for tragic reasons.
"We have not reached some magic plateau, some magic point. There is a significant amount of work to do to get us to where we think we ought to be in terms of fairness, equity, and justice in this country," Pruitt said.
Pruitt said this year is a time to look to what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. would say, if he were here today.
"He would be making a very strong call to all of us. To put the madness behind us. It is time for us to join together as brothers and sisters," Pruitt said.
Pruitt said a sad part about MLK Day this year is not being able to celebrate physically together. Instead, many organizations are hosting virtual events.
"We've got to double up on our efforts to eliminate racism and create the equality and the justice that Dr. King spoke about 57 years ago," Pruitt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.