Teenagers volunteering as student ambassadors encouraging peers to get vaccinated received a special delivery on Wednesday.
Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha delivered COVID-19 vaccines to the Flint-area student leaders at Mott Community College's new vaccine clinic.
“We are offering COVID-19 vaccines at Mott Community College. They are offered not only to Mott Community College employees and students, but the public as well,” said Dr. Beverly Walker-Griffea, president of Mott Community College.
The clinic is to raise awareness that Michigan youth are among the state's fastest-growing population to be at risk of contracting COVID-19.
“Vaccinating is probably the single most important thing that we can do to get back to normal, to get back to hugging each other, and hugging all of you. To getting back to work, to sending our kids to school, to going to sports games and doing everything that we want to do again,” Hanna-Attisha said.
Face coverings were required, and social distancing protocols were maintained. Moderna vaccines were available for those at least 18. 16 and 17-year-olds needed a parent or legal guardian to accompany them for the Pfizer vaccine.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer created the Protect Michigan Commission in January with their goal of facilitating at least 100,000 shots in arms daily.
The volunteer teens on the commission are serving as COVID-19 student ambassadors. Their mission is to encourage peers to get vaccinated at the new clinic by offering shots to walk-ups with no appointments necessary Wednesday and Thursday.
“I want to be healthy on my first year of college as a freshman. I want to be able to enjoy the activities and going to class in person and meeting college professors and my freshman class at Wayne State University,” said Kori Richmond-Sattiewhite, a high school senior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.