Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha will visit Saginaw Valley State University to recount her role in uncovering the Flint water crisis.
Guests will need to register online to attend the free community event in person or watch the lecture virtually, which starts at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 25. Hanna-Attisha will also discuss the city’s current challenges and emphasize the importance of advocacy in health and medicine.
This lecture is part of the annual Your Health Lecture Series initiative between SVSU, Michigan State University College of Human Medicine, and MidMichigan Health.
