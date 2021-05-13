Dr. Mona’s daughters excited to receive Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

There was a round of applause Thursday morning in Flint after Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha’s 12 and 15-year-old daughters were vaccinated.
“And they’re literally jumping up and down in excitement,” Hanna-Attisha said. “They’ve never asked me before to get a shot, they’re not usually fans of shots but they’ve been begging to get the shot.”
Hanna-Attisha said Nina and Layla have missed out on so much like so many other kids.
“They’re tired of weekly COVID tests for sports and daily screening for school and quarantining after exposures,” Hanna-Attisha said. “My older one, Nina, just got out of a two-week quarantine.”
Pfizer’s vaccine was just authorized for emergency use in adolescents earlier this week.
“They also recommended that the vaccine could be given at the same time or even on the same day as other vaccines, and so now, we can tell our parents, ‘you can make a single appointment and you can go to your medical provider and get your child caught up on all their immunizations all at once,’” said Joneigh Khaldun, the chief medical executive of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Some parents are still hesitant about getting their child vaccinated. TV5’s Facebook followers were a mixed bag, but for one parent, the shot is a hard yes.
“So when we heard the news the vaccine would be available to kids 12 and up, I have to say I honestly did a little happy dance and I had tears in my eyes, because I finally, I wouldn’t have to answer his questions about when things could go back to normal with ‘well, hopefully soon.’ I could give him a date to look forward to,” said Lisa Sanchez Metropoulos, a mother from Genesee County.
