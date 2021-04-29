Dr. Mona testifies to Congress on nation’s water infrastructure

Flint pediatrician Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, who is credited with first finding elevated levels of lead in Flint children’s blood, told a congressional committee about a public health crisis that is bubbling up from the nation’s water infrastructure.
Hanna-Attisha made the assessment to the House Ways and Means Committee. The hearing was on the state of the nation’s drinking water systems.
Three weeks ago, President Joe Biden told Americans about the Flint water crisis as a cautionary tale to encourage improving the country’s deteriorating water and sewer systems. $111 billion is set aside to replace lead water pipes and upgrade sewers nationally.
“This is actually the first pipe that was replaced in Flint,” Hanna-Attisha said. “I think you can appreciate that our pipes are like straws. They’re just like drinking water straws. But in Flint and in cities across this country these straws are made of a poison.”
Hanna-Attisha said the feds need to monitor Flint as it completes removing and replacing lead water lines removing that poison from the community.
“A poison with no safe level, a poison that erodes cognition and twists behavior,” Hanna-Attisha said.
Flint’s water crisis was triggered when the city’s water source was switched to the Flint River. Corrosive and improperly treated river water causing lead to leach pipes into Flint’s water supply.
Hanna-Attisha's work in 2015 was proving the percentage of infants and children have elevated levels of lead in the blood doubled. It’s a disaster she’s hoping Congress and the president take steps to assure isn’t repeated.
