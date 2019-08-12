Back to the Bricks is kicking off and there's no better way to do it than what's being done at the speedway in Lapeer. We've got classic cars, high speeds and burning rubber.
Car lovers united at the Lapeer International Dragway where classic and supped-up cars are taking part in a drag race.
This is the first time this race has been held to start Back to the Bricks.
"What does back to the bricks mean to you?” Charlie Dillon asked. “I think it's the coolest thing to ever hit Flint, I really do."
The Cruise in downtown Flint is sentimental to people all over Mid-Michigan.
"It's that one day of the year where we forget about the water crisis and we get together and celebrate the rich history of the automobile industry," said Mark Allison.
So, burn some rubber and celebrate.
For a full schedule of Back to the Bricks events, check out the website.
