Around 800 gallons of raw sewage spilled into Lobdell Lake after a landscaping contractor hit a shut-off valve.
The Genesee County Drain Commissioner’s Office said that on May 11 a private landscaping contractor installing a seawall on a homeowner’s property on Stages Island in Fenton hit the shut-off valve with an excavator. That caused a break in an underground sewer line, leading to the raw sewage discharge.
The drain commissioner’s office said not only was the private contactor completely at fault for the situation, the contractor also failed to call Miss Dig prior to construction.
The drain commission said it has worked with local municipalities over the past several years, encouraging them to require contractors to utilize best management practices when checking for underground infrastructure.
The office said a simple call to Miss Dig in this situation would have prevented the sewer line break and associated discharge entirely.
