The recent temperature swings along with drenching rain has created the perfect recipe for mother nature to unearth something that was supposed to stay buried.
A massive drainage pipe pushed its way to the surface and shifted the earth around it, leaving nearby residents stumped on Dutch Road in Thomas Township.
“Bit of a mystery,” said Dan Owen, a nearby resident. “It looked like an earthquake, I don’t know how else to explain it."
Owen and his wife recorded this video in disbelief.
The two woke up to a drain ejected from the ground.
What was once normal is now a mystery, leaving residents to only assume what could’ve happened.
"What may have happened is somehow water's getting underneath the tube and washing away it's base and it's footing or whatever," Owen said. "If this sank, that's going to lift that up and I think that's probably the most reasonable theory but then again it's just a guess."
Although the area has improved, with most of the water drying up, they’re hoping this doesn’t cause any further issues for their homes or the road.
“My first concern Friday morning was that maybe there was some erosion under the road and that we would end up with a sinkhole,” Owen said.
Now residents aren’t sure why or how the drain has raised but they’re hoping the drain commission can do something to fix it.
TV5 reached out to the drain commission and released the following statement:
The area of concern is part of the Garey Drain. At this point we are studying to ascertain the exact cause. Although not certain, there appears to be two contributing factors. The first being flowing water somehow got outside or around the pipe enclosure and traveled alongside of it creating an air void and area for the pipe to move. The second being a higher than normal water table that has been increasing over the last several years. The two combined likely created a hydraulic pressure around and below the pipe enclosure pushing it upwards similar to frost movement in the winter months.
No matter the cause Owen wants one outcome, two if they’re generous.
“Getting it fixed. If they want to mow my lawn, that’ll be great,” Owens said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.