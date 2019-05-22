The City of Clio has issued a drinking water warning for it's residents.
People are advised to boil all water used for at least one minute.
Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, cooking, washing dishes and brushing teeth.
That warning is in effect until test results confirm the water is safe to drink.
The problem was caused when a contractor hit a water main along Griffes Street causing a loss of water presser.
Whenever a water system loses pressure, precautions are recommended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.