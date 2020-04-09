More coronavirus testing sites are opening in Mid-Michigan.
Starting Thursday, April 9, Great Lakes Bay Health Center in Bay City will be providing a drive-through sample collection site for COVID-19 testing.
Bay County residents can head to Bayside Health Center, located at 3884 Monitor Rd.
Testing is available Monday through Friday from noon until 4 p.m. or until testing supplies run out each day.
Residents must have a doctor’s order to get tested.
