If you’re looking to pick up some food in Flint, a drive-through giveaway will be held on Monday, April 27.
It will be at Gordon Anthony Florist, located at 402 W Court St., from 11 a.m. until food supplies run out.
For more information, contact Crossover Downtown Ministry at (810) 234-2479.
