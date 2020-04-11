The City of Flint will soon have a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site.
Officials said Mayor Sheldon Neeley and State Representative Cynthia Neeley partnered with the state and the local medical community to bring the drive-thru testing to Flint.
“Thank you to Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Hurley Hospital, and our other partners for stepping up so that we can fill this critical need in our community,” Neeley said. “We know our community has been especially hard hit and testing is an important tool to combat this deadly disease.”
According to officials, the drive-thru testing site will be located at Atwood Stadium. It will be in the parking lot entrance off West 1st Street.
Officials said that with the state’s commitment to providing tests, Hurley Medical Center agreed to provide the medical personnel and other support to conduct the testing.
City of Flint Health Adviser Dr. Lawrence Reynolds Flint said testing is important to get a more accurate picture of the virus and health trends.
“This is a new virus that jumped from animals to humans. We have limited experience, so testing is one of the initial steps to find how this virus affects different populations with different resources,” Dr. Reynolds said. “Testing gives us an idea of what we have to do and for how long.”
Dr. Reynolds said Flint has some of the hardest-hit zip codes in Genesee County, and coronavirus is disproportionately impacting the African American population, especially African American men.
As of April 10, 351 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Flint, 42 percent of the cases reported in Genesee County.
With 827 cases, Genesee County follows only the tri-county metro-Detroit counties of Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb for the highest number of cases in Michigan.
Officials said countywide, African Americans account for 48 percent of cases and 56 percent of deaths, but just 20 percent of the overall population.
Hurley Medical Center plans to operate a drive-through clinic Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at Atwood Stadium.
A call-in number will be announced later to help those seeking testing.
Neeley said more partnerships are being pursued that could allow for additional expansion of Flint testing options soon.
“The heroes at Hurley Medical Center have always been there for the people of Flint,” Neeley said. “For generations, we have turned to them for life-saving interventions and to fulfill our critical needs. We appreciate them every day, but it is at times like this that we are reminded how much Hurley means to this community.”
