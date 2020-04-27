Deputies in Midland County are investigating a crash that hospitalized two drivers.
At about 9:20 a.m. on Monday, April 27, deputies were called to Magrudder and W. Kent in Jasper Township for a crash involving a Jeep and a dump truck.
The Midland County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of the Jeep was airlifted to Hurley Medical Center in Flint and is believed to be in critical condition.
The dump truck driver was taken to MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland by ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.
The Midland County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Michigan State Police, St. Louis Fire Rescue, MMMC EMS, and Flight Care from Ascension St. Mary’s in Saginaw.
