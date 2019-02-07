A Michigan man was arrested, accused of driving under the influence for the eighth time.
Michigan State Police said a trooper was patrolling in the city of Alpena on Jan. 18 at around 7 p.m. when the trooper noticed a vehicle traveling well below the speed limit.
After noticing several lane use violations, the trooper pulled the vehicle over.
Investigators said the driver, identified as 72-year-old Sidney Hausding of Alpena, didn’t have a valid driver’s license, and appeared to have been drinking.
A roadside investigation was conducted, and additional evidence of intoxication was found, according to MSP.
Hausding was arrested, and a check of his driving history confirmed his driver’s license was denied/revoked and had had seven prior Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) convictions.
Hausding was charged with felony OWI and Driving While License Suspended/Revoked. He waived his arraignment and his case is pending upcoming court hearings, MSP reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.