Saginaw Police have located the driver accused of crashing a pickup truck into a home and killing a woman early Thursday morning.
It happened about 2:40 a.m. on Jan 14. Officers were sent to 4102 Pemberton St., near Cumberland Street in Saginaw for the crash.
When they arrived, police found a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado on its side embedded into the living area of the home.
According to police, Sharon Price, the 66-year-old woman who lived there, was found dead, pinned under the vehicle.
"I was terrible. I was torn up. I couldn't get nothing together to get here," Spencer Pearson-Bey, the brother of Sharon Price said.
April Jones lives down the street. She didn't hear the crash, but she saw the aftermath.
"The young lady was screaming out her grandmother was still in the house and she was sleeping there on the couch in the living room and she was waiting for her to come out," Jones said.
Three women and two children occupied the home, according to the Saginaw Police Department.
Police said the driver fled the scene on foot before officers arrived.
However, a passenger remained on the scene and was interviewed by officers.
Saginaw Police located the driver later in the day, according to Saginaw Police Det. Sgt. Matt Gerow.
The suspect is a 22-year-old Saginaw man.
"The crime suppression unit located the suspect, the driver of this vehicle just a few minutes ago and he's actually in the room next door to me and our traffic investigator is on his way to conduct an interview with him," Gerow said.
Gerow believes this crash was based on negligent driving.
"I just think this was stupidity, negligence. Stupidity and negligence is what caused this crash," Gerow said.
As for Pearson-Bey, he's asking people to keep his family and the suspect in your thoughts.
"Just pray for the family. Pray for him too, whoever it was I just ask to pray for him too," Pearson-Bey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.