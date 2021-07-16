An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Huron County.
The man from Owendale was arrested without incident about 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 15 in Caseville. Earlier that evening, deputies received a tip leading to the arrest and a search warrant to seize the suspect’s concealed vehicle, the Huron County Sheriff’s Office said.
The suspect was lodged in the Huron County jail without bond and is awaiting formal felony charges.
“I wish to thank everyone who stepped forward with the many tips and leads, and the genuine offer of reward provided by a county resident wanting to remain anonymous,” wrote Sheriff Kelly Hanson in a statement. “Our county needs to be proud of its so many ‘for real’ caring individuals. I'd also like to thank the Elkton Police Department, the Pigeon Police Department, the Bad Axe Police Department, and the Huron County Medical Examiner's Office for all their continued help throughout this investigation as well. Especially our many Deputies who worked intensely over the past few days trying to get to the bottom of this terrible incident.”
The incident happened at 5:49 p.m. on Monday, July 12, when a 67-year-old woman from Elkton was walking on Campbell Road, near Grasmere Road in Chandler Township when she was struck by a vehicle.
The victim, identified as Linda Shaw, lived close by the scene of the crash. Deputies were assisted by the Oliver Fire Department, Huron County Medical Examiner’s Office, and Elkton EMS.
The suspect’s name and formal charges will be released after his court arraignment.
