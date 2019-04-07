A Mid-Michigan man was arrested after leading police and deputies through multiple counties on a high-speed chase.
On Saturday, April 6 at about 6:38 p.m., a reckless driver was reported going through Millington at 100 mph.
The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office said the black Chrysler 300 was reported in Lapeer County for reckless driving. A police chase began in Lapeer County but was called off.
Another pursuit for this vehicle began in Genesee County and was then canceled.
The Reese Police Department spotted the vehicle in Tuscola County going 100 mph and began another pursuit.
The sheriff’s office said it was clear to officers that the vehicle would not stop its reckless driving until the driver was apprehended.
Deputies had to deploy road spikes several times as the chase continued many miles through Tuscola County.
The sheriff’s office said the suspect, a 37-year-old man from Millington, abandoned his vehicle near Obrien and Oak roads and ran into the woods.
Sgt. Herman from the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office as well as officers from the Reese and Vassar police departments pursued the suspect on foot.
The suspect was armed with a 9mm handgun. He was taken into custody without any gunshots being fired.
Authorities recovered 700 rounds of ammunition, a hatchet, and a large knife from the suspect’s vehicle.
The sheriff’s office is still investigating the suspect’s motives in this case.
Deputies were assisted by Michigan State Police, the Vassar Police Department, Reese Police Department, Department of Natural Resources, and an MSP helicopter.
