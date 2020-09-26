No one was hurt after a driver hit a Michigan State Police patrol vehicle.
MSP Metro Detroit said a trooper was stopped in his patrol vehicle on northbound Southfield near Grand River in Detroit at around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 25.
MSP said the trooper had his emergency lights activated and was blocking the right lane for a crash that had happened earlier.
Investigators said a man in a car disregarded the emergency lights and failed to move over and swiped the patrol vehicle.
The suspect’s vehicle stopped after hitting the patrol car. Troopers believe the driver was impaired, and he was arrested. The investigation is pending results of a blood draw.
