A vehicle stopped for a vision obstruction lead to the driver being arrested for cocaine and outstanding warrants.
Michigan State Police stopped a vehicle on M-55 in Roscommon County’s Denton Township on Oct. 9
MSP said the driver, 35-year-old James Stoneham of Greenville, had an outstanding felony warrant out of Indiana and three misdemeanor warrants out of Michigan.
He was arrested on the outstanding warrants, and a search of his vehicle revealed a small baggie containing a white powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine, MSP reports.
Officials said his license was also suspended.
He was arraigned on one count of possession cocaine and one count driving while license suspended—second offense.
