Michigan State Police troopers arrested a woman they suspect was speeding on the highway while under the influence with a trailer holding two horses inside.
The Ford pickup truck was stopped for speeding near mile-marker 270 on northbound I-75 in Otsego County's Otsego Township on July 4 at about 7:35 p.m.
Police said it was traveling 91 mph according to a laser unit used for speed measurement.
When troopers came in contact with the driver, they said she showed signs she may be intoxicated.
Troopers searched the vehicle and found two beer cans in the center console with one mostly full.
The 38-year-old woman from Wayne was arrested for suspected OWI and lodged in the Otsego County Jail.
MSP said the trailer with the two horses were turned over to Otsego County Animal Control for care until a responsible party can claim them.
The case will be forwarded to the Otsego Prosecutor for review and official charges.
Troopers were assisted by Otsego County Deputies.
