A police chase ended with a crash that killed a passenger inside the suspect’s vehicle and the driver taken into custody.
The crash happened on Friday, March 22 at 11:55 p.m. at East Pasadena Avenue, near North Saginaw Street.
Police tried to stop a vehicle that was seen attempting to leave an area where officers believed they heard gunshots being fired.
Police said the suspect’s vehicle was traveling without its headlights on and had a bullet hole in the front windshield.
While fleeing from officers, the vehicle was eastbound on East Pasadena Avenue when it lost control and struck a utility pole.
The vehicle then overturned and came to rest in a resident’s yard.
Police said the driver fled on foot and was later arrested. The passenger inside the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers tried to notify the passenger’s family but were unsuccessful.
The Flint Police Department said at this time it’s unclear if drugs or alcohol were contributing factors in this crash.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Sgt. Cholyonda Brown at (810) 237-6899 or email the police department.
