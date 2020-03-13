The Mackinac Bridge Authority is suspending the driver assistance program in efforts to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Effective today, people looking to cross the span will no longer have the option to have an MBA employee drive the vehicle.
The change is in effect indefinitely.
About eight to 10 customers use the service per day on average, with a few more on days with windy or inclement weather.
"We apologize for the short notice and inconvenience this causes for some of our customers," said MBA Executive Secretary Kim Nowack. "However, we feel this is a necessary step to help protect our employees and help slow the spread of this illness."
The MBA will reevaluate the driver assistance program as the COVID-19 pandemic progresses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.