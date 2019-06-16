Saginaw City Police and Medical Departments are on the scene of an injury accident in the city.
Saginaw County Central Dispatch paged an alert at 1:21 p.m.
The incident happened at the intersection of Congress and Brenner.
According to an official, one of the drivers ran the stop sign.
No one was hurt.
There are no further details at this time.
