An Oakland County man has been charged in the hit-and-run death of a 65-year-old man who was struck while holding a sign to promote a Detroit business.
Investigators say Aubrey Blakely was hit and dragged 150 feet on Sept. 11.
Matthew Bockhart, a 28-year-old from Oxford, was arraigned Saturday on two charges, including reckless driving causing death. It's not known if he has a lawyer who could comment.
Blakely held a sign along the street promoting an oil-change business on Detroit's east side. A co-worker, Bryant Burt, says Blakely was "no nonsense, came to work, did what he's supposed to do."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.