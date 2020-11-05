A man was arrested in Mid-Michigan, accused of driving intoxicated for the third time.
On Oct. 30 at 10 p.m., Michigan State Police troopers stopped a vehicle for speeding on M-55 near Fourth Street in Roscommon County’s Denton Township.
The driver, Steven Borchers, 37, of Prudenville, displayed signs of intoxication and was arrested, according to MSP.
Borchers was arraigned on Nov. 2 on one count of felony operating while intoxication third offense and driving while license suspended.
