A driver was cited after driving onto freshly poured concrete in Oakland County.
"The NB Lahser pavement repair from the water main break north of 8 Mile was going well until a driver decided to go around barricades," Oakland County Roads tweeted on Thursday, Jan. 30.
The concrete will need to be ripped out and poured again, they said.
The driver received several tickets.
"His insurance will be billed to fix the artwork," the tweet said.
