Police issued a citation to a driver who failed to stop while a Shepard school bus tried to pick up a student.
On Wednesday, Nov. 14, a Shepherd Public Schools bus driver reported a vehicle did not stop while the bus had its red flashing lights on.
Thanks to the work of the bus driver and a resident who saw the vehicle driving in the area, police were able to locate the driver responsible.
Police cited the driver for failure to stop for a school bus displaying flashing red lights.
