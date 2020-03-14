A vehicle crash on Dort Highway lead to the injury of at least one person, according to police.
Police say a vehicle pulled out from a business in front of a vehicle traveling southbound. The driver of the southbound vehicle attempted to swerve to avoid the car which led the driver leave the road and strike a building.
The driver that hit the building suffered a laceration, but no life-threatening injuries, according to police.
The other driver refused medical attention.
Alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the crash.
