A 26-year-old driver was critically injured after slamming into the back of a semi-truck.
Flint Township Police were called to southbound I-75 at Bristol Road at around 4:30 a.m.
Investigators said a car rear-ended the trailer as it was merging onto I-75.
The driver of the vehicle was critically hurt, and was taken to the hospital.
The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
The highway was re-opened at around 9:15 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.