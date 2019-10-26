A crash in Flint Township leaves one man dead and a woman in critical condition.
On Saturday, Oct. 26 at 12:45 p.m., officers from the Flint Township Police Department were dispatched to a single motor vehicle crash.
Police said the crash happened on the westbound I-69 ramp to southbound I-75.
The investigation revealed that a Chevrolet Equinox drove off the road and hit a steep embankment.
Corey Douglas Stull, 31, of Brighton drove the vehicle. He sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash.
According to police, the 26-year-old female passenger suffered critical injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. Police believe alcohol may have been a factor.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Detective McBride at 810-600-3250 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.