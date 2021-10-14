A man from Flint is dead after his vehicle crashed into the back of a parked semi-tractor trailer on I-69, according to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office.
At noon on Oct. 13, a Chevrolet pick-up truck, driven by a 41-year-old man from Flint, was eastbound on I-69 near the State Road overpass in Shiawassee Township.
The pick-up truck ran into the rear of a semi-tractor trailer parked on the shoulder, according to initial reports. The trailer was legally parked there and out of the traffic lanes, the sheriff’s office said.
The 41-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s unknown why he was driving on the shoulder. The crash remains under investigation.
The Shiawassee Township Fire Department, Perry Township Fire Department, Perry Township Rescue, Michigan State Police and Shiawassee County Central Dispatch assisted the sheriff’s office at the scene.
