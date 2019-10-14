A driver was killed after crashing into a Michigan home and hitting a natural gas line.
At around 2:30 Sunday morning you could see tall flames shooting from a home near Fuller Avenue and Lake Drive in Grand Rapids.
“You know like a torch, a big torch. It was just flying out of here, just because they had to wait for DTE to turn it off,” said Emily Mannor, who lives at the home.
Police said a driver ran into a house and hit a natural gas line, causing the vehicle to catch fire.
Witnesses said the fire crews worked to put the fire out, but ultimately had to wait until DTE shut off the gas line to completely contain it.
The driver died at the scene.
“My room is right above it, so I was glad that everyone was okay, but I was worried,” Mannor said.
Mannor lives in the home with roommates. She said she was not home at the time of the crash, but two people were.
Mannor said although the fire never made it to the interior of the home, there is still significant damage.
"There's a hole in the basement over here and then this room, the windows are broken; and the stuff on the ceiling is cracked and I'm not sure if that's just the plaster or what it is. And in my room the carpet is pretty wet, and the ceiling is pretty drippy."
Mannor said this is not the first time something like this has happened.
Just weeks ago another driver hit the telephone pole at the corner. The intersection is now a point of concern.
"We're just a little anxious about winter coming up but hopefully we can get something in place."
The roommates say they’re grateful to still be alive.
