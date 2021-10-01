A man died in a rollover crash on US-10 in Isabella County.
On Sept. 30 at 9 p.m., Michigan State Police troopers were sent to the highway near N. Chippewa Road in Wise Township.
The vehicle was westbound when it left the roadway and rolled multiple times, coming to a rest in the eastbound lanes, Michigan State Police said.
The driver, a 59-year-old man from Oakland County, was taken to MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland where he died from his injuries, according to MSP.
State police are handling the ongoing investigation. Troopers were assisted by the Coleman Police Department, Isabella County Sheriff’s Office, MMR, Coleman Fire Rescue, and Clare Fire Rescue.
