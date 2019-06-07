Investigators are trying to determine what caused a rollover crash killed one driver on Bay Road in Saginaw County.
Central dispatch paged out the crash at about 9:45 p.m. on Friday, June 7.
Lt. Russel Kolb with the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office said the lone occupant inside the rolled over vehicle died after the crash.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
The northbound lanes of Bay Road, south of Freeland Road in Saginaw County, were closed for more than two hours.
At this time, deputies are not identifying the victim.
