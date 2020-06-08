The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed a woman and injured her passenger.
It happened on West Prairie Road, near South Magrudder Road in Greendale Township, at 5:44 p.m. on Sunday, June 7.
The initial investigation shows that the driver of a 1995 Jeep Wrangler, 22-year-old Bryton Lalonde from Greendale Township, was westbound on West Prairie Road, east of South Magrudder Road.
The sheriff’s office said Lalonde went off the road to the left onto the soft shoulder.
It appears Lalonde then lost control of the Jeep when she tried to re-enter the roadway, which caused the vehicle to overturn, according to the sheriff’s office.
She was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Chandler Ross, 21, was in the front passenger seat of the Jeep and suffered minor injuries.
At this time, sheriff’s office said it’s unknown if Ross was wearing a seatbelt.
Investigators are waiting on toxicology reports to determine if drugs or alcohol were factors.
The report will be sent to the Midland County Prosecutor’s Office for review when it’s completed.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by Michigan State Police, Mid-Michigan Medical Center, Lee Township Fire Rescue, and Chief Assistant Medical Examiner Dr. Dennis Wagner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.