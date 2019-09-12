A driver has died after a car was found in a ditch in Frankenmuth.
The Frankenmuth Fire Department says it responded to Gera Road south of Roedel Road Wednesday night.
First responders tried to treat the driver, but they died at the scene.
In a post on Facebook, the department says it was assisted by MMR, Frankenmuth Police, Bridgeport Twp. Police and Michigan State Police.
Frankenmuth Police will release more information when able.
Stay with TV5 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.