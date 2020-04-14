A driver is dead after a crash in Tuscola County on Monday, April 13.
It happened about 10 p.m. near the intersection of Maple Grove Road and Mayville Road in Dayton Township.
Michigan State Police troopers responded to the scene and discovered a 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix engulfed in flames.
Mayville Fire assisted with extinguishing the fire, police said.
The sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not been able to confirm the identity of the driver.
The crash remains under investigation.
